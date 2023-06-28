Frances O’Bryant Leatherwood Published 9:15 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Frances O’Bryant Leatherwood departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, June 21, at the age of 89. She was born June 7, 1934, in Buckingham County to John Thomas O’Bryant and Evelyn Walker O’Bryant. While very young, she contracted polio from which she recovered.

She attended school in Buckingham before meeting and marrying Coy Leatherwood. For the next 21 years she was a military wife, joining Coy as he continued his career path.

In 1965, she and Coy were blessed by the birth of their son, Ron Leatherwood.

After returning to Farmville, Frances enjoyed working at the First National Bank and Longwood College until her retirement.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gladys Martin, Mary Pipjunge and Barbara Gormu and nephews, Thomas Martin Jr. and Kenneth Pipjunge.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Leatherwood; a granddaughter, Tara Gilliam and great-granddaughter, Olivia Gilliam; her brother, John O’Bryant of Iowa, as well as her nieces Valerie Ohler, Carrie Lynn Gormus, Cindy Gormus Skeen and nephews Dwayne Gormus and Timothy Gormus.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 25, at 1 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home with service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.