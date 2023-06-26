Farmville native Blakely enters race for Virginia House District 50 Published 9:29 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Reverend Josh Blakely, a passionate advocate for K-12 education, has officially declared his candidacy for the District 50 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Blakely said he is campaigning in District 50 to represent the citizens of Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Prince Edward counties.

Rev. Blakely is an educator, minister and public speaker with leadership experience in higher education, community organizations and the Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church. A resident of Virginia for almost three decades, he seeks to bring his unwavering commitment to justice, inclusion, and the betterment of rural communities to the General Assembly.

Blakely’s campaign is centered around three core principles: dignity over division, neighbors over negativity, and community over controversy.

“I am humbled and honored to announce my candidacy for the Virginia House of Delegates, District 50,” Blakely said. “I feel called for just such a time as this to represent my community in the halls of power. I firmly believe that by focusing on dignity, unity, and the needs of our community, we can build a brighter future for all.”

New face entering House District 50 race

Blakely believes that by emphasizing the inherent worth and dignity of every person and foregoing divisive rhetoric, all communities – from small groups of neighbors and coworkers, to entire towns and cities – can find common ground, foster a sense of unity, and move forward in a positive direction beneficial to all. His campaign will seek to harness and cultivate those community-driven connections, promote a spirit of cooperation, and transcend partisan barriers to produce practical solutions that benefit and are driven by all constituents.

Blakely has led similar charges at the community level in his hometown of Farmville. He has spearheaded advocacy groups pushing for positive change in the local public school system, as well as policy change at the Virginia General Assembly as part of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy’s United Methodist Day.

Additionally, his distinguished background as a clergyperson provides him with a unique perspective on social issues. His particular focus on issues of compassion and justice inform his approach to complex civic issues. Throughout his life, he has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to serving others, striving to create a more equitable and inclusive society for all.

Looking forward

As he embarks on this campaign journey, Rev. Blakely said he looks forward to engaging with residents of House District 50, listening to their concerns, and working collaboratively to address the pressing issues facing the region. His ultimate goal is to foster an environment where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued, irrespective of their background or circumstances.