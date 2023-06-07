Donald Patrick Fanelli Published 9:20 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Donald Patrick Fanelli, 68, beloved son of Betty and Len Fanelli of Cumberland, died May 11. His residence was in Falls Church.

Don grew up in Maryland and attended Maryland University as a merit scholar. He then attended Salem College earning a BA in Biology and a MA at George Mason University. He worked as a photo interpreter of hazardous waste at EPA and as a teacher of Environmental Science and Biology Lab.

As a lover of nature, music and art, Don enjoyed travel, reading, hiking, concerts and art galleries. His travels took him to Italy, Germany, England, Ireland, France and the Netherlands, with a sense of adventure, history and family roots.

Don was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, two aunts and two cousins.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother; brother, Michael Fanelli of Rockville, Maryland; his sister, Patricia Apperson (George) of Culpepper; niece, Stephanie Hall; nephew, Nicholas Apperson and much loved great nieces, Laney and Zoey Craig as well as close friend Jim Turner and others. His wit, intelligence, good humor and love will be greatly missed by those who loved him and shared these years with him.

A private burial service will be held at St Peter’s Church Cemetery in Waldorf, Maryland at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.