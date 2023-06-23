Death Notices for Friday, June 23, 2023 Published 12:56 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Clyde Alphonso Turner Sr., 91 of Dillwyn, passed away June 15. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m., at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home is serving the family.

Blanche E. Evans, 67 of Farmville, passed away June 10. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.