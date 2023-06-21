Death Notice for Wednesday, June 21, 2022 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notice.

Lelia B. Scott, 89 of Meherrin, passed away June 16. Funeral service will be held on June 24, at 2 p.m., at Heritage Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the Forest Baptist Church Cemetery, Meherrin. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.