David Keeter Pope Published 9:10 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

David Keeter Pope of Meherrin, passed away peacefully at home June 1. He was 47 years old. David was born in Columbia, South Carolina on April 15, 1976. He grew up traveling the globe with his military family before settling in Virginia, where he graduated from Prince Edward County High School in 1995. He was a kind and caring man who worked hard and loved his family and friends unconditionally. He was profoundly loved and will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his sons, Christian (Melissa) Pope, Ryan (Faith) Perkins and Jacob Perkins; granddaughters Lunabella and Raelynn Perkins; his mother, Susan Sisler; stepfather, Harlan “Buzz” Sisler; stepmother, Sherry Pope; siblings, Carrie Anne (Thomas) Latta, Melissa (James) Elliott, William (Stephanie) Kidd, Amanda Webb, Kelly Pope and Daniel Pope; paternal uncles, Matt (Christy) Pope, Mark (Theresa) Pope and Scott (Shelly) Pope; paternal aunt, Lucy Pope; maternal aunt, Lisa (Richard) Szarszewski, uncle, Frederick (Rachel) Reeves and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that loved him.

David was preceded in death by his father, Michael Ray Pope; maternal grandparents, Edwin Lloyd and Jeraldine Reeves; paternal grandparents, Donald and Evelyn Pope; paternal uncle, Donald Pope and his beloved maternal aunt, Nancy Ferrara.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 14, at 1 p.m., at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 709 Buffalo Street, Farmville, VA 23901. The Rite of Committal and burial will be immediately after the Mass at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.