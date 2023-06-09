Crossroads takes a ‘Walk for Recovery’ Published 9:07 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Last month, the Crossroads Community Services Board’s (CSB) Town House Program celebrated its 9th annual “Walk for Recovery” at High Bridge Trail State Park in recognition of Mental Health Month.

May is designated nationwide as Mental Health Month. During this period, dozens of community residents come together to support the initiative. This year, approximately 65 walkers participated, including Town House program participants, Crossroads staff and individuals and guests from other psychosocial rehabilitation programs.

According to Martha Fowlkes, who heads up the Town House program and created the annual walk almost a decade ago, “this unique community program is a psychosocial rehabilitation day program that provides services for socialization and independent living to persons with a diagnosed mental illness, who may also be in recovery of a substance abuse diagnosis”.

Email newsletter signup

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Month was Look Around, Look Within. The campaign focused on how mental health is impacted by surroundings; including housing, the home environment, neighborhoods and towns, as well as nature and the outdoors.

Town House is in Farmville and serves the counties of Prince Edward, Nottoway, Amelia, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Buckingham and Cumberland.

More information on Mental Health Month can be found on the Mental Health America of Virginia website http://www.mhav.org or by calling 804-257-5591. To learn more about the Town House program and the services they provide, call 434-414-3042.