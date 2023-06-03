Commercial chicken house burns in Cumberland County Published 2:06 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

A commercial chicken house burned to the ground Friday night in Cumberland County. At 11:28 p.m., the Cumberland and Randolph District volunteer fire districts were called out to the 20 block of Bishop Lane for a fire that had already engulfed the house. Engine 24, Tanker 22, Tanker 23, Brush 29 and Utility 25 all responded.

According to officials from Cumberland VFD, the two departments arrived to “find a commercial chicken house fully involved and beginning to collapse.” Cumberland officials said they set up defensive operations to prevent the fire from spreading to a second chicken house nearby, as well as a large shed.

The departments got the fire under control within an hour and crews remained on scene for an estimated 2 and a half hours to fully put it out. As of Saturday afternoon, it was still unclear what triggered the Cumberland County blaze. However, that investigation is ongoing.