Chere Jean (Story) Hill Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Chere Jean (Story) Hill, born Oct. 2, 1949, departed this world June 10. She was the beloved wife of Fred Hill Jr. with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. They met in the 4th grade in Westville, Illinois. Their first “date” was a trip to Westville City Park where they ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches while sitting on the cannon at the Veterans Memorial.

During her husband’s Naval career, Chere enjoyed living in Puerto Rico as well as cruising in the Caribbean. Upon retirement, they cherished traveling together to Italy, France, Barbados, Alaska and other destinations. Chere was a talented hairdresser, seamstress and pianist who also loved nothing more than participating in the Methodizers senior aerobics group at Farmville United Methodist Church. She was fiercely patriotic and proudly volunteered with VFW Post 7059 and its Auxiliary.

In addition to her beloved husband, Fred, Chere is survived by her mother, Jean; brother, Robert (Mary); sister, Carol; adult children, Rachel Estrada (Mario), Seth Hill (Vanessa), Aaron Hill (Helen) and grandchildren Cullen, Lainah, Raimee and Kaleb.

Email newsletter signup

A Celebration of Life in her memory will be held Saturday, July 22, at Farmville United Methodist Church, 212 High Street, with a reception following at VFW Post 7059, 1616 Graham Road, Farmville, Virginia. The world has lost a caring, loving soul who treated all with compassion, kind thoughts and charity.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chere’s memory to VFW Post 7059 Auxiliary or the American Cancer Society.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.