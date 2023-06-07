Buckingham Knights dominate Statesmen, advance to semi-final Published 12:52 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Buckingham Knights haven’t lost at home in almost two months. That didn’t change on Tuesday, as the Knights advanced to the state baseball championship semi-finals with a 11-1 win over Randolph-Henry.

Things started off as a pitcher’s duel, with Buckingham’s run in the second the only score surrendered by either team in the first four innings. But then, after Randolph-Henry tied things up in the top of the fifth, it was like a dam burst open. The Knights put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth and added six more in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win for the regional champs, who improve to 18-2 on the season.

Between the end of the regular season, the regional tournament and now the state tournament, Buckingham heads into Friday’s semi-final riding a 9-game winning streak. During that period, they’ve outscored opponents by a combined 66-8, taking command of every game. The same can’t be said for the Patrick County Cougars, who the Buckingham Knights face this coming Friday.

Email newsletter signup

While the Cougars come in with a 23-5 record, two of those five losses came within the last month. Patrick County bowed out in the championship of their regional tournament, losing 6-5 to Alleghany. Before that, they had ended their regular season with a shutout 8-0 loss to Halifax. Both teams will travel to Salem for Friday’s matchup, which will take place at Kiwanis Field, 731 Indiana Street. The first pitch is set for 10 a.m.

The other semi-final

The winner of Friday’s game will face off against either the previously mentioned Alleghany or Poquoson. Alleghany smashed through Marion 14-1 in their quarterfinal, while Poquoson handled East Rockingham 11-3. Those two teams will play in the second semi-final, scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

Winners of the semi-finals will play this coming Saturday, June 10, in the championship game at Salem’s Memorial Stadium, home of the minor league Salem Red Sox. That game is scheduled for 10 a.m.