Board recognizes June Employee of the Month Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Martha Jones, a two-year employee with the Department of General Services is Prince Edward County’s Employee of the Month for June. The award was presented to Jones by Board Chair, Llew W. Gilliam Jr., and County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley, at the June meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Jones is well-known in the courthouse for her “ask and you shall receive” attitude.

“Martha is very professional and goes out of her way to be courteous to everyone she comes into contact with. She goes above and beyond her assigned duties and is always willing to help when other staff are on vacation,” said Cheryl Stimpson, the County’s Director of Finance/Human Resources.

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer Service, Teamwork, Innovation Initiative, Attitude Displayed, and Positive Action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, please contact the County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.