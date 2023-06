Alfred Quinten Parker Jr. Published 9:40 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Alfred Quinten Parker Jr., 79 of Colombia, passed suddenly June 7. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Parker; daughter, Joette Parker Covington; son, Alfred Quinten Parker III (Nancy) and grandchildren, Mackenzie Leigh Parker, Taylor Nicole Parker, Garrett Woods Covington, Lucas McCoy Covington and Alexander Quinten Parker.

Quinten retired from Dominion Power in 2009 from the Lake Anna Nuclear Power Plant.

The family received friends Sunday, June 11, at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 12, at Cartersville Cemetery on Route 45 in Cartersville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cartersville Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.