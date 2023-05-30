What should end up in a Cumberland County comprehensive plan? Published 7:54 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

What should Cumberland County look like in the next five years? How about 10? What do residents want their community to be? Those are all questions the county’s staff hopes to get help with answering.

Cumberland County’s comprehensive planning effort is in full swing and is looking for residents to give their input on what they want to see in the years to come.

The county’s comprehensive plan is a long-term guide and decision-making tool that outlines goals, objectives and projections for county needs for the next 20 to 25 years. The county’s current plan was adopted in 2013 and was reevaluated in 2018. The board of supervisors voted for the plan to have another evaluation that officially started in January. This process will take over the next 10 to 12 months to complete.

“We are looking for feedback on a multitude of items,” said County Administrator Derek Stamey. “We want to know how people view their community, and what direction they would like to see it head over the next 20-25 years. This includes everything from land use and development to public facilities and services.”

Plan for Cumberland County

The county awarded the plan contract to Summit Design and Engineering Services which has been working to create avenues for equitable citizen engagement throughout the process. The comprehensive plan team has developed citizen engagement surveys and is currently working to schedule public engagement meetings.

There have already been a few meetings held, but more are in the works to make sure everyone has an opportunity to make their voices heard. The comprehensive plan team has already held meetings with residents in Cartersville, led focus groups with the school system with both students and teachers, worked with the County’s human services committee on feedback and also worked with the Extension Office on an agriculturally focused group. They are looking to hold meetings in the Courthouse area and in the Randolph area.

“We’d like to have surveys completed by the end of June,” said Stamey. “That being said, we will be leaving the surveys open until we reach a level of responses that we feel are truly representative of the County.”

Once completed, the Cumberland County Comprehensive Plan will include long-term planning efforts. This will include the 25-year public facilities plan, economic development plan, agricultural initiatives and the parks and recreation master plan.

To participate in Cumberland’s Comprehensive Plan citizen engagement survey or learn more about the plan’s process and updates, visit cumberlandcomprehensiveplan.com.