Tigers defenseman makes All-American team

Published 4:37 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Staff Report

Hampden-Sydney senior defenseman Nick Morgan has been named a Third Team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

This is the first time Morgan has been named an All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine, after being named a preseason Second Team All-American by the organization back in January. He had one of his best seasons this year, causing a team-high 31 turnovers and scooping up 44 ground balls. Morgan played a big role on one of the best defenses in the country this season, normally drawing a match-up with the opponent’s best attackmen.

Along with his Third Team All-American honors, Nick earned First Team All-Conference honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) when it announced the teams on Tuesday, May 9. Morgan is a three-time All-ODAC honoree, twice being named to the first team and has twice been named an All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), being named to the second team in 2022, and named as an honorable mention in 2021.

