Three Roads Brewing signs deal to expand operations in Southside Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Farmville’s Three Roads Brewing just got a bit larger. The company announced on Monday, May 15 that it’s buying Ballad Brewing, based out of Danville.

“We are committed to being the leading brewery in Southside Virginia, and the addition of Ballad helps us achieve that goal,” said Chris Sadler, one of the founders of Three Roads. “This is a beautiful part of the country with strong communities. We mean it when we say ‘we brew community.’ The Ballad Brewing brand is a big part of Danville and will continue to thrive as a part of the Three Roads Brewing family.”

As it stands, Three Roads has two taprooms, its original in Farmville and a second location in Lynchburg. Ballad adds a third taproom in Danville and will help double the brewery’s production to roughly 2,000 barrels.

More about Ballad

Ballad Brewing opened in 2017 in a large taproom/brewhouse along the Dan River. Three

Roads Brewing will retain the Ballad brand, its catalog of beers, and its River District taproom.

Both brands will be distributed in Virginia and North Carolina and will be available in all of the

company’s taprooms across Southside Virginia.

“When we set out to open Ballad,” says Ballad Brewing co-founder Ross Fickenscher, “we

wanted it to be a community center for the River District and Danville as a whole. The taproom

has done just that. We could not be more proud of the team that has worked tirelessly over the

last six years to bring the vision to life. Now Three Roads Brewing, as they continue to strive to

be an industry leader, will guide Ballad forward, writing the next chapter.”

“This town has a ton of history”, adds co-founder Garret Shifflett. “Ballad not only paid tribute to

that history, but helped to build on it. There is a real sense of pride that surrounds Ballad, and

that’s due to the hard work and creativity of the team. I’m excited that Three Roads will continue

what we started at Ballad Brewing – continuing to operate under the same brand with a

commitment to give Danville even more to be proud of.”

The history of Three Roads Brewing

Three Roads Brewing is based in Farmville, where in 2017, it opened its first taproom in a historic tobacco warehouse along High Bridge Trail State Park.