Roadwork planned Published 2:53 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning highway work across the region over the next week, with some lane closures needed.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Route 621 (Brook Hill Road) – Culvert replacement. Route 621 will be closed from Route 13 (Old Buckingham Road) to Route 620 (Stoney Point Road) in Amelia County. This closure is set to begin on April 3, 2023 and is planned to end on May 12, 2023. Adequate signs for the closure and detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 13 (Old Buckingham Road) to Route 654 (Sunnyside Road) to Route 600 (Stoney Point Road) to Route 620 (Stoney Point Mill Lane) and crossing into Amelia County. (Route 620 becomes Stoney Point Road in Amelia County). The detour then goes back to Cumberland County and Route 621 (Reed Rock Road/Fowlkes Bridge Road). Please note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Note district-wide activities above.

• Route 460 at Intersection of Route 307 – Milling and paving expected nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting May 7, 2023 and continuing until May 12, 2023. Lane closures and changing traffic patterns expected.