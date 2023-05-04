Parts of Prince Edward Highway closing as of Sunday

Published 11:41 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Brian Carlton

Prince Edward Highway

If you have to drive on Prince Edward Highway Sunday night or early Monday, you might want to leave a few minutes early. The west lanes of the road will be closed to traffic during that time, with a detour put in place. Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation made the announcement Thursday morning, saying this is due to milling and paving operations in the area. The detour will run from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 8. 

Drivers will be detoured using Sayler’s Creek Road and Holly Farms Road. VDOT officials say that access for residents who live along Prince Edward Highway will be maintained at all times, so they can get in and out of their homes. As for everyone else, message boards and signs will be posted to alert drivers to the closure and the detour route.

Email newsletter signup

More News

NIL deals

NIL deals are a go for Virginia high school athletes. But there are rules

Dillwyn parks

Changes coming for Dillwyn parks, with work beginning this month

Green Bay Road

Local departments deal with early morning fire on Green Bay Road

STEPS

STEPS reimagines regional homeless project in Farmville

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections