Longwood softball picks up win in Big South’s opening round Published 12:35 am Friday, May 12, 2023

After their game was delayed due to an exciting extra-inning affair between Campbell and USC Upstate, the top-seeded Longwood softball team squared off against #4 Charleston Southern Thursday night at 5 p.m. at Radford. The Lancers offense showed out in a dominant 11-5 victory in the opening round of the Big South Championship.

The Longwood offense was certainly on full display, as they tallied 12 total hits, including three deep shots through the trees over the outfield wall at the Radford Softball Stadium.

Korynna Anderson led the charge on offense, who had a career game on the biggest stage. The senior from Los Alamitos, California tallied a career-high seven RBIs to go along with two home runs, the first multi-HR game of her career and team-best eighth of the season.

“She’s been having some really good at bats and doing a really good job at the plate for us,” said head coach Dr. Megan Brown on Anderson’s big day. “It was good to see her put a lot of hard work together.”

The top of the Lancers order proved fruitful as well, as both Jaden Pone and Lauren Taylor recorded three base this apiece while each scoring three runs.

In addition to Pone and Taylor, Kayley DeVivi, Maryanna Guy and Emily Vinson banged out hits on the day for the Lancers. Guy’s hit sailed over the left field wall for a solo homer, tying her with Anderson for the most on the team.

‘That’s Longwood softball’

“A big thing that we talk about is playing together, that’s Longwood softball,” said Dr. Brown. “We have to work together and help each other. We love to see the ball leave the yard, I don’t think any coach would be upset by that. But we play our best softball when we play together, and the long balls come from quality at bats.”

Er’ron Burton started in the circle for the Lancers, tossing four innings while striking out six batters. She would be replaced by Reggie Kanagawa, who closed out the final three innings in what was a true team effort by the pitching staff.

“I was very pleased with how they helped each other,” said head coach Dr. Brown on her pitchers. “Er’ron and Reggie look very different, which is helpful for us from a strategy standpoint. They really support each other and pick each other up, so it’s great to see that.”

The Lancers will face the #2 seeded Campbell Fighting Camels in their second game of the Big South Championship. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. in Friday’s battle of the Big South regular season co-champions.

“Campbell obviously had a really good game today, so they came out ready to roll,” said Dr. Brown. “We’ll have to have a good plan tomorrow because they’re going to come out hot.”