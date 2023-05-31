Jackson steps down as Longwood University Director of Tennis Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Longwood University Director of Tennis Adam Jackson has stepped down from his position, Longwood Athletics Director Tim Hall announced on Wednesday.

Jackson’s tenure finishes after his second season at the helm of both the Longwood men’s and women’s tennis programs.

“I want to say thank you to Adam for his work leading our teams over the past two seasons,” said Hall. “We wish him the best going forward, and we will begin a national search immediately for our next leader to steward the Longwood tennis programs.”

During his two seasons in Farmville, he helped lead the team to strong academic performances. Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams won the Cormier Award for Academic Excellence, which is given to the men’s and women’s team in the department that has the best GPA in a particular semester.

“I have enjoyed my time at Longwood, and I’m excited about the new direction of the tennis programs under Athletics Director Tim Hall,” Jackson said. “It is bittersweet, though, that I have found an opportunity that I think benefits my family and myself in many ways, and it is too good to pass up. I appreciate Michelle Meadows and Katie Pate for giving me the opportunity to lead the programs here, and I am thankful to all of the Big South coaches and the players I have gotten to work with here for an enjoyable two seasons. I hope all the best for Longwood Tennis and Longwood Athletics.”

Search begins for Director of Tennis

This season, the men’s team held a 3.66 GPA, and the women held a 3.45 GPA. In addition, Nina Hederich was featured in the Big South’s “Faces of the Big South” story earlier this spring to highlight her internship with LSU and the U.S. Geological Service.

In 2022, Jackson helped the women’s program garner its first Big South All-Conference honor. Emma Nurgazieva and Karina Rizvanova were named All-Big South Second Team Doubles after the season.

This year, the women defeated Radford 7-0 this season for their first dual meet win over the Highlanders since 2017. In his two seasons at the helm, the men went 16-23, and the women went 15-28.

The Lancers will engage in a national search for the next leader of the men’s and women’s tennis programs.