Jackson recognized with scholarship Published 4:33 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Cumberland Farm Bureau awarded a scholarship in the amount of $2,000 to Sarah Elizabeth Jackson. This award was presented by Pat Allard, a member of the CFB scholarship committee. Sarah has been an active member of the FFA since 2019 and has served as Chapter President since 2020. Along with her FFA career, Sarah also has served as Vice President and Treasurer for the Buckingham/Cumberland 4-H Livestock Club and has competed in several Steer and Beef Showmanship competitions at the State Fair and the Piedmont Junior Area Livestock Show. Sarah will attend Virginia Tech in the fall where she plans to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal and Poultry Sciences.”