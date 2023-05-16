Harold Morgan Garrett Published 11:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Harold Morgan Garrett, 78 of Rice, died Friday, May 12. Born Dec. 15, 1944 in Farmville, he was the son of the late Harold Lee and Helen Morgan Garrett.

A graduate of Prince Edward Academy, which his father built, he spent a lot of time working with his father learning construction and other trades. He earned Master Cards in all trades and was very proud that he built his own house. Some of his favorite pastimes include: Amateur Radio, reading, delivering the Farmville Herald in his younger years, rafting, scuba diving, swimming and skiing at Crystal Lake and his beloved years in boy scouts where he was a Scoutmaster. He was especially proud that two of his grandsons joined the same Troop from his past. He had a great love for trains and helped lay the track at the Victoria Park. He was well known and respected for his knowledge and many skills.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nadine Grishaw Garrett; a son, Jason Garrett; a daughter, Kimberly Garrett Hailey; nine grandchildren, Caitlyn, Megan, Morgan, Jackson, Emma Grace, Matthew, Logan, Ryan and Charlotte and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Olivia. He is also survived by one brother, Randy Garrett of Richardson, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas A. Garrett, Charles “Nick” Garrett and David L Garrett; a daughter, Tanya and a great granddaughter, Kylie.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 11:30 a.m., at Westview Cemetery in Farmville. Family will receive friends on Thursday, 10-11 a.m., at Puckett Funeral Home.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.