Young Writers Competition winners announced Published 9:30 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

In a partnership between Creative Writing and English Education at Longwood, and with support from the Cook-Cole College of Arts and Sciences, the Department of English and Modern Languages is thrilled to announce the winners of the second Longwood Young Writers Competition. The theme of this year’s competition was Roots and Wings. Students living and attending high school in Southside Virginia, in the ninth through twelfth grades were invited to enter by submitting poetry, fiction or nonfiction.

The contest specifically sought entrants from the following counties: Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Prince Edward, Charlotte, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Mecklenberg, Halifax, Pittsylvania, Henry, Patrick, Brunswick, Greenesville, Sussex and Southampton. Home-schooled and private school students were also included. Each student entrant had to be accompanied by a teacher/ mentor recommendation. Submissions closed on March 1, and winners and finalists were notified by April 1.

The judges, faculty members in the Department of English and Modern Languages, selected a winner and finalists in each category.

NONFICTION

• Winner: “In-N-Tune” by Kristion Johnson, Mecklenburg High School (Teacher/ Mentor: Tracey Nash, Mecklenburg High School)

• Finalist: “As the Years Go On, She’ll Forever Be 58,” Darry Mosely, Mecklenburg High School (Teacher/Mentor: Tracey Nash, Mecklenburg High School)

• Finalist: “Parasomnia,” Xzaevion Carrington, Mecklenburg High School (Teacher/Mentor: Tracey Nash, Mecklenburg High School)

FICTION

• Winner: “Long After the Tone,” Cole Kukk, Homeschooled, Prince Edward County (Teacher/Mentor: Cornelia S. Guest)

• Finalist: “Roots and Wings,” Maria Turner, Patrick County High School (Teacher/Mentor: Jennifer Turner, Patrick County High School)

POETRY

• Winner: “Lost Boy” by Makayla Richardson, Mecklenburg High School (Teacher/Mentor: Tracey Nash, Mecklenburg High School)

• Finalist: “7 Ways of Leaving” by Morgan Catlett, Mecklenburg High School (Teacher/Mentor: Tracey Nash, Mecklenburg High School)

• Finalist: “Autobiography of Nature,” Emily LaVecchia, Amelia County High School (Teacher/Mentor: Lori H. Moore, The Governors School of Southside Virginia)

Professor of Creative Writing at Longwood Mary Carroll-Hackett, one of the founding contest directors said, “This competition is a way for Longwood’s Department of English and Modern Languages to support young writers in our region. We are impressed by their talent and their courage, and honored that these young writers from our region chose to share their works with us.”

Winners in each category receive $100. Winners and finalists will also receive certificates of recognition and along with their teacher/ mentors, will be honored at a private reception at Longwood on Friday, April 14.

The theme and call for submissions for next year’s Longwood Young Writers Competition will be announced in Fall 2023.