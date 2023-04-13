Wright named to Rural Development Committee Published 10:48 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Tommy Wright has a new assignment. The Virginia delegate, who currently represents District 61, will represent the Virginia General Assembly at the Council of State Governments. Specifically, Wright will serve on the Agriculture and Rural Development committees, in the council’s southern office.

Wright’s appointment was announced Monday, April 10 by Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

The CSG South Agriculture and Rural Development Committee is comprised of state legislators and legislative staff from the 15 CSG South member states. Recent policy and program issues the committee addresses include the current state of agriculture, farm labor shortages, advances in agricultural technology, food insecurity, agricultural trade, medical marijuana, and the plight of small rural farmers.

“Having always been a strong advocate for Southside Virginia, I look forward to serving on a regional committee that will allow me to continue to stay abreast of economic opportunities and smart policy solutions for the benefit of rural Virginians,” said Wright.

Since 2001, Delegate Wright has been a dedicated member of the Virginia House of Delegates, currently representing District 61. But after redistricting, that will become House District 50, including the counties of Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Charlotte, Prince Edward, and parts of Halifax County.