What caused Pisgah sinkhole? Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

As most of us prepared for Easter weekend or got ready for Good Friday services, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) work crews were busy repairing Pisgah Church Road. Specifically, they were repairing a sinkhole that opened up.

That happened last Wednesday, April 5, causing VDOT to close a portion of the road stretching from the intersection with Prince Edward Highway to the intersection with Route 600.

“A deteriorating pipe caused the sinkhole,” said Len Stevens. He works as communications director for the department’s Lynchburg district, which includes Farmville and Prince Edward County. “The hole in the pavement was about the size of a 5 gallon bucket in diameter, but down inside under the pavement was 4’ deep and roughly 5’ round.”

A sinkhole happens when the ground above it collapses or sinks into a cavity created. In this case, a crumbling part of the nearby infrastructure did the trick. On the plus side, it didn’t take work crews long to identify and fix the problem. By Thursday night, the new pipe was in place and the sinkhole had been patched up.

Now for anyone questioning as to how you can identify a sinkhole, or possibly one that’s forming, VDOT does give a few suggestions.

First, pay attention to any crumbling or erosion on the shoulders of the road. Why? That’s because at times, a sinkhole doesn’t immediately form under the road. We’re mentioning all this now because of the recent storms in the area. VDOT officials say excess water can erode soil beneath the surface of the road making conditions right for a sinkhole to form.