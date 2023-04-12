Twin Lakes set for open interviews Published 11:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

If you’re hunting a summer job, Twin Lakes has a chance for you to apply this Saturday. Twin Lakes State Park will hold open interviews on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park officials say they’re looking for “creative and energetic people who love the outdoors and who can inspire others to enjoy outdoor recreation.” You can apply for these summer positions: boat rangers, office rangers, maintenance rangers, concessions rangers, and interpretive rangers.

To take part in the interviews, go to Picnic Shelter #2 at Twin Lakes State Park, located at 788 Twin Lakes Road in Green Bay. You can also apply online at www.virginiastateparks.gov/jobs or complete an application on site.

For more information, call the Park Office at (434) 392-3435.