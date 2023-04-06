Trents Mill News: Good Friday celebrations start in the area Published 4:46 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will be hosting Good Friday services at 7 p.m. on April 7. The church will then hold Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall at 7:15 a.m. Sunday School will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the morning worship service at 11 a.m.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton will also host special Easter weekend services. On Saturday, April 8, beginning at noon, there will be an Easter Egg hunt with an appearance of the Easter Bunny. There will be pictures taken and food will be served.

One day later, on Easter Sunday, Buckingham Baptist will hold their Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall. There will be no Sunday School or worship service this time.

Meanwhile, Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host their own special Easter events. That starts with a service on Good Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, April 8, the church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt, with lunch following soon after.

On Sunday, April 9, Cedar Baptist will hold Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 7 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. Then at 8 a.m., the church will present their Easter cantata. There will be no Sunday School or morning worship to follow.

Over at Browns Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn, the church will hold Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall at 7:30 a.m. and morning worship at 8:30 a.m.

Our final set of Easter services to mention, at Tar Wallet Baptist Church, begin Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an Easter Egg hunt, games and activities during that time, along with a free hot dog lunch. Then on Easter Sunday, Sunrise Service begins at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., with morning worship at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, April 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church, located at 5 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the April program, with the annual optional flower plant exchange. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Before we wrap things up, there’s one last thing to mention. On Thursday, April 27, the Rotary Club will hold its annual Taste of Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena, 1328 Zion Hill Road. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. For tickets, go to any Rotarian or visit Citizens Bank, Benchmark Bank or Piedmont Real Estate. There will be two serving sessions, first at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

We mentioned Mt. Zion Baptist Church before, but we have one more event from the congregation to mention. The church will host its “5th Sunday Sing” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Gospel music group Second Time Around will provide the music.

There’s one more note to mention, as the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Community Meeting for April has been canceled.

And finally today, happy birthday wishes go out this week to Nora Atkinson of Dillwyn, who celebrates on Friday, April 7. Also, Florence Lango of Dillwyn and Laura Higgins of Farmville, who both have birthdays on Saturday, April 8 and Cheryl Canipe of Henrico, who celebrates on Sunday, April 9.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.