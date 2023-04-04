Tigers sweep Bridgewater

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Staff Report

Hampden-Sydney College broke out the brooms Saturday afternoon, winning all nine of its tennis matches in a 9-0 victory over Bridgewater College. Going on the road in this Old Dominion Athletic Conference faceoff, the Tigers picked up the win at the Mapp-Whitelow Tennis Courts in Bridgewater.

Senior Patrick Conde and his partner freshman Tanner Allison opened doubles action with a dominant 8-1 victory. Shortly after, the pair of sophomore Barrett Foster and freshman Casey Coffey grabbed an 8-5 victory in the top doubles slot. In the final doubles match, sophomore Henry Singleton and freshman Dillon McReynolds were pushed into the tiebreaker before winning the tiebreaker 7-5 to take the match 8(7)-7(5).

Foster opened the singles matches with a win, taking his match 6-3, 6-1, while McReynolds cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Coffey won both sets in his match by a score line of 6-3 and Singleton dominated in the fourth singles slot, not dropping a single point in both sets to win 6-0, 6-0. Freshman John Glassner grabbed his second singles victory of the season with a 6-2, 6-1 victory, and Conde closed out the match with his first singles victory of the season 6-0, 6-4.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, April 8 when they host Guilford College in ODAC action and Virginia State University in non-conference action. The matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively at the H-SC Tennis Courts.

