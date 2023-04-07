Tigers rank in National Top 20 Published 3:09 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College is ranked No. 19 nationally in the week seven iteration of the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. It is the first time this season the Tigers have been ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. H-SC is also receiving votes in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) top 20 poll for the first time since week four.

This comes off the back of a 2-0 week for the Tigers, who defeated Washington and Lee University, ranked No. 12 in the week six poll, 11-10 in quadruple overtime. H-SC finished off the week by defeating Averett University 22-4. H-SC stands at 7-3 this season, 3-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). All three of the losses by the Tigers have come against ranked opponents, with Christopher Newport University at two, Denison University at 13, and Cabrini University standing at 18 in the current Inside Lacrosse Top 20.

H-SC goes on the road right before Easter, traveling to Virginia Beach on Saturday to face Virginia Wesleyan University. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m., with video available at hscathletics.com.