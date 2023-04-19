Tigers pick up tennis win Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Senior Patrick Conde led the way on his senior day, picking up a singles and doubles victory without dropping a point in each, as Hampden-Sydney College took a 9-0 tennis victory over Ferrum College on Sunday.

Sophomore Taylor Fox and his partner freshman Dillon McReynolds kicked off doubles action with an 8-0 victory in doubles two. Sophomore Barrett Foster and freshman Casey Coffey finished close behind with an 8-0 victory. The final pair to finish were Conde and sophomore Henry Singleton in doubles, taking an 8-0 victory as the Tigers did not drop a point in doubles action.

Conde was the first to finish in singles action, taking a 6-0, 6-0 victory to not drop a point on senior day. Coffey finished seconds behind Conde on the court over from him, also taking a 6-0, 6-0 victory. After dropping the match’s first point, freshman John Glassner took every point after, to take the match 6-1, 6-0. Freshman Tanner Allison and McReynolds were the next two that finish, with both taking 6-0, 6-0 victories. In the final match in the top singles spot, Foster took the first set 6-0, where he dropped the first point of set two, before taking the final six points of the match to win set two 6-1.

The Tigers will be back in action for the regular season finale, on the road at Randolph College on Saturday, April 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Randolph Tennis Courts in Lynchburg.