Tigers compete at WildCat Track Festival Published 10:52 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Sophomore Kade Minton posted collegiate-best outdoor times of 16:48.53 in the 5000 meter run, and 2:10.52 in the 800 meter run, to lead Hampden-Sydney College at the WildCat Track Festival on Saturday in Lynchburg. Minton finished 13th of 21 in the 5000, and placed 33rd of 62 in the 800. Senior Justin Stimpson led the Tigers in the 800 with a season-best time of 2:07.60 to finish 31st.

Others competing in the 800 were freshman Tommy Bennett with a time of 2:19.69 to place 47th, sophomore Kevin Busch with a time of 2:27.052 to finish 53rd, sophomore Dan Ludovico with a time of 2:28.82 to place 55th and sophomore Zach Eason with a time of 2:41.28 to finish 62nd. It was collegiate-best outdoor times in the 800 for Bennett, Busch, Ludovico and Eason.

Junior Carter Burcham posted a collegiate-best time in the 1500 meter run with a time of 4:20.96 to finish 16th of 43.

H-SC will compete again at the WildCat Twilight hosted by Randolph College on April 22 in Lynchburg.