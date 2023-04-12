Sue Ellen Case Published 9:15 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sue Ellen Case, 80 of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Farmville, passed away at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Born Jan. 19, 1943, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Juanita I. Anderson Pasco.

She was a homemaker and member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Farmville, Lodge #968, where she served as the Senior Regent.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Andy) Steele of Gallipolis, Ohio; sons, Ronald Case and Matthew (Amy) Case, both of Rio Grande, Ohio; five grandchildren, Christopher (Chrissy) Steele, Heather Colby, Mackenzie Case, Jeremiah Case and Jonathan Case; three great-grandchildren, Tyson Colby, Alexandra Colby and Mars Clark; brother, Jack L. Pasco of Newark, Ohio; sister, Jeanette Fair of Rayland, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Wayne Case, on July 22, 2012 and brother, James L. Pasco Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 14, in the Amelia Veterans Chapel, Amelia. Interment will follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia. Friends may call on Thursday, April 13, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home, Farmville.