Sorority donates winter coats Published 2:58 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Kappa Rho Omega chapter, recently held its annual coat collection with the assistance of the communities in Southside Virginia. The activity is one of several community service projects of the sorority.

This year, 20 coats were donated to the By God’s Grace Mission Center in Buckingham County, which is a charity organization where individuals and families grow physically, mentally and spiritually in an environment where there is sharing, caring and fellowship.

Also, Cumberland County High School, in collaboration with the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter collected 80 coats during the school’s annual Betty Scales’ Day of Service. Brett Burch and members of the sorority organized and distributed the coats in the Cumberland County community. The children’s coats collected during the day of service were donated to Cumberland’s Christmas Mother. The adult male and female coats were accepted by the Cumberland County Chapter of the NAACP.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind.”