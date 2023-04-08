Sorority donates winter coats

Published 2:58 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Staff Report

coats
Pictured are, from left, Sorority member Donna McRae-Jones; one of the founders of the center Anna Williams and Sorority member Vera Cooke-Merritt with the donation to the By God’s Grace Mission Center in Buckingham County.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Kappa Rho Omega chapter, recently held its annual coat collection with the assistance of the communities in Southside Virginia. The activity is one of several community service projects of the sorority.

Coats

Pictured are, from left, Cumberland High School Assistant Principal Ashley Long; Cumberland County NAACP President Yvonne Earvin; Sorority members Norma Crenshaw, Tiffany Hurt and Tracey Armwood-Wade with the donation to the Cumberland County Branch of the NAACP.

This year, 20 coats were donated to the By God’s Grace Mission Center in Buckingham County, which is a charity organization where individuals and families grow physically, mentally and spiritually in an environment where there is sharing, caring and fellowship.

Coats

Pictured are, from left, Sorority members Tracey Armwood-Wade and Norma Crenshaw; Cumberland Christmas Mother members Ann Liggons and Jessica Ownby; Sorority member Tiffany Hurt; CHS Assistant Principal Ashley Long with the donation to Cumberland County’s Christmas Mother.

Also, Cumberland County High School, in collaboration with the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter collected 80 coats during the school’s annual Betty Scales’ Day of Service. Brett Burch and members of the sorority organized and distributed the coats in the Cumberland County community. The children’s coats collected during the day of service were donated to Cumberland’s Christmas Mother. The adult male and female coats were accepted by the Cumberland County Chapter of the NAACP.

Email newsletter signup

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind.”

More News

Longwood University

Taking the stage: Longwood University professor will perform at Carnegie Hall

Antonio Harvey

Antonio Harvey wins major national scholarship

Verification helps keep you safe

Tigers rank in National Top 20

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections