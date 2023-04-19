Sorority chapter celebrates 47 years Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Kappa Rho Omega chapter, celebrated its 47th anniversary of service to the community in March by contributing to several cultural, family, community and educational endeavors.

The chapter anniversary celebration, which was held at Charley’s Waterfront Cafe in Farmville, included a welcome, prayer, reflections on the chapter’s charter members, games, prizes and lunch.

Some of the projects that the chapter has supported include donations to local libraries, Meals on Wheels, Piedmont Resources Services, FACES, and scholarships; sponsorship of the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, Seasonal Coat Drive, Pink Goes Red Heart Disease Campaign and Relay for Life.

Email newsletter signup

The group has also sponsored programs at local adult and nursing facilities and churches, Girl State participants, cultural events at colleges, financial workshops, Adopt-a-Family, financial, entrepreneurial, employment, health and family fairs; economic empowerment workshops, tutoring and mentoring programs and field trips for middle and high school students; the distribution of masks to nursing homes and local schools and backpacks to schools which contained school supplies.

The chapter donated benches to local park areas; supported voter registration and the census completion. Kappa Rho Omega also honored local citizens for their service to the community. Other programs that have been supported by the local AKA chapter include Childhood Hunger, the Longest Day (Alzheimer’s Support) activities, Ellis Acres Memorial Park, Pillowcase Dresses, a Global Impact activity where Bombas socks were donated to the community and the Soles 4 Souls and Rock the Socks Projects and the Martin Luther King Celebration of Service activities.

Through its motto of “Service to all Mankind”, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter continues to adhere to its founding principles of education, cultural and community service.