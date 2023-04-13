Single-vehicle crash leaves one injured Published 7:12 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

One person was injured and a vehicle damaged during an accident that happened Tuesday. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the corner of Route 45 and Coffey Road in Cumberland County.

The vehicle had a single occupant heading southbound when the driver lost control and went off the road. According to Chief Andy Aigner, there was no significant damage caused by the accident as the car only struck some trees.

Randolph Station 4 and Medic 1 arrived to find the driver with non-life-threatening injuries and the individual was transported to the local hospital.