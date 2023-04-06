School Board meets the staff

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Cumberland Schools
Lisa Cortazar and Da-Ron Harvey were recognized by members of the Cumberland School Board at the March meeting. Not pictured: Brianna Wolf, Freda Langhorne and Lauren Hawk.

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following staff members were presented to Board members at the March meeting: 

• Lisa Cortazar, Early Childhood Special Education teacher for Cumberland Elementary School.

• Brianna Wolf, English/Language Arts teacher for Cumberland Elementary School.

• Freda Langhorne, Paraprofessional for Cumberland Middle School.

• Lauren Hawk, Bus Driver for the CuCPS Transportation Department.

• Da-Ron Harvey, Special Educator for Cumberland High School.

