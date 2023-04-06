School Board meets the staff Published 12:41 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following staff members were presented to Board members at the March meeting:

• Lisa Cortazar, Early Childhood Special Education teacher for Cumberland Elementary School.

• Brianna Wolf, English/Language Arts teacher for Cumberland Elementary School.

Email newsletter signup

• Freda Langhorne, Paraprofessional for Cumberland Middle School.

• Lauren Hawk, Bus Driver for the CuCPS Transportation Department.

• Da-Ron Harvey, Special Educator for Cumberland High School.