School Board meets the staff
Published 12:41 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023
Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following staff members were presented to Board members at the March meeting:
• Lisa Cortazar, Early Childhood Special Education teacher for Cumberland Elementary School.
• Brianna Wolf, English/Language Arts teacher for Cumberland Elementary School.
• Freda Langhorne, Paraprofessional for Cumberland Middle School.
• Lauren Hawk, Bus Driver for the CuCPS Transportation Department.
• Da-Ron Harvey, Special Educator for Cumberland High School.