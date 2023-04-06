Rev. Otis H. Worley Published 3:33 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Rev. Otis H. Worley, of Alpha, went to be with the Lord on April 3. He was raised in the Godly home of his parents, James C. and Ida Hicks Worley.

Otis graduated from Buckingham Central High School. During this time, he met and married, the love of his life, Nyoka Connatser.

While attending his home church, Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, he accepted the calling into the ministry. While pastoring three churches of the Farmville District, he attended Duke University. His dedication to God, through the United Methodist Church, continued until 1997, where after 26 years he retired. He and Nyoka moved back to their hometown of Buckingham County until his death.

Otis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nyoka and children, Valerie Royer (David), Jennifer Hellerstedt (Tim) and Jonathan Worley (Sara). His passions included his grandchildren, Hope Ferguson (Corbin), Ashley Hellerstedt, Noah Westbook, Drew Royer and Caleb Harris; great-grandson, Theo, and his sweet dog Sassy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.

A service will be heard on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 348 Rocky Mountain Rd, Dillwyn, Virginia 23936. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Lunch and family time to follow.