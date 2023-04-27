PSR plans first responders event Published 9:15 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

What do you know about local first responders? In May, Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) will give you a chance to learn a bit more.

The event will be held at Prince Edward County Middle School on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and free thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Feed More, Weyerhauser, Dominion Energy, The Farmville Herald, Davenport & Company LLC, William Terry Handyman and I.P. Structures LLC.

The first responders event will offer both children and adults the opportunity to learn more about local first responders. The Dillwyn Fire Department, Prince Edward County Fire Department, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department, and the Amelia County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of their vehicles.

This fundraising portion of the event will help PSR provide needed programs and services for senior citizens in Prince Edward and six other neighboring counties. Last year PSR delivered more than 85,000 meals, logged 16,000 homemaker hours and provided transportation to 465 medical appointments.

“The number of clients has nearly doubled in recent years, while the funding has remained unchanged.” PSR Director of Programs Renata Bruszewska Sharnick said “ This event will be a great opportunity for our community to sponsor PSR programs in high demand.”

Sponsorship opportunities can be found on https://www.psraaa. org/.