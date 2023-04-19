Peter F. Senger Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Peter F. Senger, 68 of Buckingham County, passed April 13, following a brief illness. Pete was born July 21, 1954, the third of five children to Daniel Martin Senger Jr. and Alice Linkins Senger.

Pete graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. Degree in Animal Sciences. He used his love for the family farm by teaching agricultural sciences for over 30 years, retiring from Buckingham County Public Schools in 2014. During his teaching career he was the advisor of the Future Farmers of America Club where he influenced many of the county’s youth. He devoted many hours to teaching hunter education, gun safety and parliamentary procedures.

Pete also enjoyed working with the county youth league, coaching T-Ball for many years.

His other interests were hunting, farming, woodworking, but most of all Pete liked helping others.

Pete was married during “the best part of his life” according to him. He loved life with his wife, Sharon, enjoyed children, Kelly Jo and husband, Brian, and dearly loved the grandchildren, Briley and Matthew.

He is also survived by his siblings, Dan Senger, Carol Senger, Paul Senger and wife, Brenda and Christine Bryan and husband, Philip and his niece and nephews.

A special thank you goes to Centra Southside ER staff and the nurses and doctors at Lynchburg General MICU for the excellent care given to Pete.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 17, in the Concord Baptist Church Focus Center with interment in the New Store Presbyterian Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center 1267 4-H Camp Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Dunkum Funeral Home served the family.