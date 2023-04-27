Pattie M. Maples Published 6:57 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Pattie M. Maples, 89 of Farmville, passed away on April 24. She was born April 28, 1933 in Cartersville to the late Oley and Fannie Robertson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny R. Maples; brother, Herman G. Robertson; sisters, Edna Earle Nicholls and Arline R. Partin.

Pattie was a long time member of Farmville Baptist Church. Pattie enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother was a priority in life for Pattie, and she devoted herself to her family including many nieces and nephews. She worked at Farmers Cooperative in Farmville and retired from there after 50 years of service. Pattie enjoyed many friendships she developed at the coop throughout the years.

She is survived by her children; Deborah M. Daniel (Chuck) and Michael R. Maples (Gloria); grandchildren; Wesley Echols, Brenna Carles (Drew), Kim Lewis, Kristy Carter (Ron) and great grandchildren; Chase Lewis, Kennedy and Jackson Carter.

A special thank you is extended to April Easter and her adult home staff for their kind and devoted care of Pattie.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, from noon until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with interment to follow in Westview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Farmville Baptist Church.

Puckett funeral home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.