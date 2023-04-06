Parts of Pisgah Church Road are closed today. Here’s why Published 1:08 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

If you planned to drive on parts of Pisgah Church Road today, expect some detours. On Wednesday afternoon, a sinkhole opened up, causing the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to close a portion of the road stretching from the intersection with Prince Edward Highway to the intersection with Route 600.

As of Wednesday night, VDOT officials couldn’t say what caused the problem. They’ve set up a detour, with drivers taking Prince Edward Highway to Route 600 and then getting back on Pisgah Church Road. While this could change once they identify the sinkhole’s cause, VDOT officials currently say they expect the problem to be fixed and all roads to be fully reopened no later than Friday at 5 p.m.