Odessa Pride will run for third term on Board of Supervisors Published 4:06 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

FARMVILLE – Odessa Pride will run for a third term as Hampden District’s representative on the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. Pride announced her plans Monday, April 10. She’ll run as the Democratic Party candidate.

“It has been an honor to serve the constituents of District 401 and the County of Prince Edward overall,” Pride stated. “My goal continues to embody the mission of the Board of Supervisors: to meet the needs of the constituents of Prince Edward County, providing leadership and assisting in policy development to accomplish effective change in economic development, education, taxes and VDOT issues.”

Pride serves on the Education Steering Committee and continues to emphasize her political platform, Education Opens the Door to Everything, encompassing the following components:

Work to improve the communication between elected officials and the citizens of Prince Edward County

Work to better manage the resources of Prince Edward County

Remain transparent of issues in the county

Currently completing her eighth year on the Board of Supervisors, Pride says that one of her greatest accomplishments is being a graduate of the Virginia Certified County Supervisors’ Program, created to improve VACo members’ more in-depth knowledge relevant to governance. That wealth of knowledge has provided many successful outcomes on the Board, she said.

More about Pride’s background

Pride received her B.A. from Virginia State College, M.A. from Longwood College, and her Ed.D., Supervision and Administration, from Virginia State University. She is a retired educator from Prince Edward County Public Schools, serving as an English teacher, middle school

assistant principal and principal, and high school principal, and headed the career and technical center for a year. She serves on various civic and professional organizations.

Pride is the wife of the late Roger L. Pride, Sr. and the mother of a daughter and son and grandmother of five grandchildren. She is a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church and pianist to three area churches.

Town hall meeting coming up

Odessa Pride will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hampden-Sydney Fire Department. Participants include the county administrator, division superintendent, sheriff, and head of the fire department.