ODAC Golf Championships end with Tigers finishing fifth Published 2:06 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

It came down to the final day, but Hampden-Sydney College finished fifth among 11 teams Tuesday at the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Golf Championships. The Tigers posted a three day, 54-hole team score of 297-302-307-906 at the event, held at the Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Senior Alex Rubino led the defending tournament champion Tigers with his 72-73-79–224 to finish in a tie for 14th among the 60 golfers on the par 72, 6,928-yard layout. Alex posted one birdie and 10 pars during his final round, followed by sophomores Rece Lott (75-79-71–225, T-17th), Alex’s younger brother Nick Rubino (75-74-79–228, 24th), John Hutcheson (75-80-78–233, T-31st) and Josh Newman (77-76-80–233, T-31st).

Lott had five birdies and nine pars during round three. Nick Rubino had one birdie and 10 pars. Hutcheson had one birdie and 11 pars. Newman had 11 pars.

The two Rubino brothers tied for sixth among the tournament field in par 3 scoring (3.08, +1) and tied for seventh in pars (34). Lott also tied for sixth in par 3 scoring (3.08, +1), tied for sixth in birdies (10), as well, and was 15th in par 4 scoring (4.20, +6). Newman tied for sixth in par 5 scoring (4.75, -3). Hutcheson tied for 12th in par 5 scoring (4.83, -2).

No. 5 Guilford (NC) College won the event with its 284-293-291–868, while Sam Davidson of the Quakers took individual medalist honors at 11-under par 67-69-69–205.

With the end of the ODAC golf event, Hampden-Sydney ends the 2022-23 season. The Tigers could return as many as 17 lettermen for next year.