News Briefs for Wednesday, April 19: Prince Edward Democrat Deadline

DEADLINE LOOMS FOR PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATS

If you want to run for office this year as a Democratic Party candidate in Prince Edward County, there’s only a few more days to file. The deadline for the local Democratic Committee is set for Friday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Committee officials said that all would-be candidates have to submit their Declaration of Candidacy to Patsy Watson by 5 p.m. That can be done via email at gnpwatson@gmail.com. And Watson pointed out that only those who have “timely and properly filed the Declaration of Candidacy will have their names placed in contention.”

There are nine seats open for candidates in Prince Edward County. They include:

• Prince Edward Clerk of the Circuit Court

• Prince Edward Commissioner of the Revenue

• Prince Edward Commonwealth Attorney

• Prince Edward Sheriff

• Prince Edward Treasurer

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 101

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 201

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 401

• Prince Edward Board of Supervisors District 801

On the Democratic Party side, once filing has closed, it’ll be time for a caucus. That’ll take place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Extension Service, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY RANKED NATIONALLY

We’ve mentioned Hampden-Sydney (H-SC) baseball and tennis today, but there’s one more sport to touch base. On Monday, April 17, the Tigers were ranked No. 17 in the nation in terms of lacrosse. That came in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division III rankings, moving Hampden-Sydney up from No. 20 after a third straight undefeated week. Within April, the Tigers have gone 6-0. The support from national media was slightly smaller, as the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll placed Hampden-Sydney at No. 18.

As mentioned, the Tigers have won six straight, now claiming sole possession of first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

The Tigers scored a 23-5 victory over Guilford College on Wednesday, April 12, in a game designated non-conference. H-SC then followed up that victory with a 25-4, senior day victory over Ferrum College on Saturday, April 15. H-SC stands at 11-3 this season and 6-0 in the ODAC. All three of the losses by the Tigers this season have come against teams that are ranked in the USA Lacrosse Magazine, Inside Lacrosse, and USILA Top 20 polls.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT ROUTE 47 CRASH

Some of you may have seen our sister papers reporting about an accident across the line in Charlotte County Friday, one that shut down portions of Route 47 for a while. Now the Virginia State Police have more details in the case.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, the accident happened Friday, April 14 at 7:50 p.m. It was on Route 47, approximately 1.5 miles south of the intersection with Route 360.

Geller said a sedan traveling south on Route 47 ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, which destroyed it. Geller said both the driver and passenger died at the scene. Their bodies have been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an examination and autopsy. It’s still unclear what caused the accident, as Geller said the case is under investigation.

MOTON LIVE RETURNS ON SATURDAY

And we have a date for the return of Moton Live. The third edition of an event that has raised more than $90,000 over the past two years, the Robert Russa Moton Museum will host Moton Live 2023 on Saturday, April 22 at the museum’s campus in Farmville.

The Herald will have more details in the Friday edition, but the fundraising and educational event will take place at Moton Museum and stream live online at MotonMuseum.org/live. Moton Live 2023 will include programming and panel discussions from American civil rights historians and members of the lockout generation, as well as anniversary content detailing the summer of 1963 in Farmville and a 10- year retrospective of Moton Museum’s transformative self-guided exhibit, The Moton School Story: Children of Courage.

BUCKINGHAM LAUNCHES PHOTO CONTEST

Finally, we close the briefs today with news of a competition. The Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce is looking for some photographers. The group’s annual photo contest is running from now through July 15, with cash prizes and ribbons given out to the winners. Now you can pick up rules and entry forms at Moss Motor, Kyanite Mining Corporation or online at https://www.buckinghamchamberofcommerce.com/photocontestdetails. pdf.

The goal here is to showcase Buckingham County, through one of four divisions. That includes children or farm animals, Only in the ‘Ham (involving something unique to Buckingham), Your favorite view in Buckingham and Hometown Pride.