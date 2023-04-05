New Little Free Libraries

Little Free LibraryRecently, two new Little Free Libraries have been added in the Farmville area. One is at Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1401 Milnwood Road and one at the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, located at 401 East Third Street. The libraries were built and sponsored by Tom and Debbie Blankenship. The goal of the libraries is to get books in the hands of people to read. If you have a book to leave feel free to leave one. There are 150,000 libraries over 120 countries and they have totaled around 300 million books shared. For more information visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.

