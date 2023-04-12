Marjorie ‘Marge’ Wise Pairet Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Marjorie “Marge” Wise Pairet, 93 of Farmville, went to her heavenly rest on April 6.

She was born in Virginia Beach to Tyree and Minnie Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John K. Wise, her husband of 6 years, Sonny Pairet and brother, Edgar Brown.

Left to cherish her memory are sister, Betty Glisson; brothers, Floyd (Evelyn) Brown and Ellis (Francis) Brown; daughters, Susan Fuleihan (Robert) of New Bern, North Carolina and Marty Rintamaki of Cumberland; sons John Wise of Cumberland and Charlie (Robin) of Portsmouth; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, April 12. At Payne Memorial Methodist Church, Cumberland. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. then graveside at Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Cumberland Public Library.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.