Longwood men’s tennis pick up win to end season Published 6:42 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Longwood men’s tennis concluded their season today on the road at nearby Southern Virginia University. The Lancers ended the year on a high note, defeating the Knights by a score of 7-0.

Singles:

No. 1: LWU Timéo Puech def. SVU Marcos Dias 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: LWU Ernest Rocabert def. SVU Marlow Perez-Urrutia 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: LWU Alejandro Uribe def. SVU Ethan Campbell 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: LWU Gary Huang def. SVU Spencer Knight 6-2, 6-2

No. 5: LWU Ryan Foster def. SVU Thomas Christensen 7-5, 5-7, 10-3

No. 6: LWU Vselovod Rusin def. SVU Adam Kelly 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1: LWU Cagigas/Rocabert def. SVU Dias/Campbell 8-5

No. 2: LWU Puech/Reis def. SVU Kelly/Perez-Urrutia 8-0

No. 3: LWU Uribe/Huang def. SVU Christensen/Knight 8-3

How it happened

Longwood (7-13) began the day with three opening wins in doubles play. The matches were played to an eighth point, but that didn’t deter the Lancers from earning wins at No. 1, 2, and 3 over Southern Virginia (6-4).

After winning his doubles match alongside Ernest Rocabert, senior Guillermo Cagigas scratched for his singles match, pushing freshman Timéo Puech to the top of the Lancers’ lineup. Puech delivered for Longwood, earning a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No. 1 spot.

The Lancers continued to have success throughout the lineup, picking up wins at spots 2-4 from Rocabert, Alejandro Uribe, and Gary Huang. In only his second singles appearance on the season, freshman Ryan Foster battled to a third set victory at No. 5, putting his all-time singles record at 2-0.

In addition, freshman Vselovod Rusin also made his second singles appearance, winning in two sets at No. 6. Rusin’s win completed the sweep and concluded the Lancers’ season with a dual meet victory.

What they said

“Proud of the guys for getting a solid win to close out the season today,” said Longwood Director of Tennis Adam Jackson. “We played with a lot of energy and positivity. We are looking forward to coming back healthy and stronger next year.”