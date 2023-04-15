Longwood baseball falls to Kuehler and No. 14 Campbell Camels Published 12:25 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

FARMVILLE – A high-powered Campbell offense got rolling early, and Longwood baseball couldn’t recover on Friday night. The 14th ranked Camels (26-7, 12-1 Big South) used a trio of home runs and timely two-out hits to take down Longwood (14-23, 4-9 Big South) 13-1.

Campbell came in with one of the top offenses in the country, and the Camels flexed their muscle early. Jarrod Belbin and Lawson Harrill each hit two-run home runs in the first inning to stake the Camels to the early lead.

Longwood put its first-two runners on base in the home half of the first after Keondre Shelton singled and Dyland Wilkinson walked against Campbell ace Cade Kuehler. However, Kuehler struck out a pair to end the threat and the inning a few batters later.

Kuehler then got on a roll and retired 12 straight, and the Campbell offense used a two-out rally in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead.

The Lancers got on the board in the sixth after Shelton led off with a double. He scored on a Gregory Ryan Jr. double a few batters later, but the damage was done by that point.

Kuehler gets the win, other notes

Kuehler (7-0) earned the win for Campbell with six innings of one-run ball. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Logan Berrier (1-4) took the loss for Longwood. He gave up nine hits that led to eight runs, seven earned, with two strikeouts and three walks.

Keondre Shelton went 2-4 in the game, his second multi-hit game of the season.

Dallas Hairfield tossed two scoreless relief innings, his third straight scoreless relief outing.

Round two with Campbell Camels later today

The two teams tangle for game two of the series on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Buddy Bolding Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN+.