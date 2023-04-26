Letter to the Editor: That’s a lot of wasted money Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Dear Editor,

Let’s talk about the Confederate flag on Rt.460. This flagpole was installed according to all county requirements and necessary permits etc. It seems the county objected to the free speech of the landowner when a Confederate flag was raised on the pole. The county lost their appeal on the zoning appeal case and another appeal in court.

To date Prince Edward County has wasted $80,000 of your hard earned tax dollars and is still hellbent on another tactic to try and get rid of the flag.

Remember this when the county raises your assessments and/or taxes. Maybe give your supervisor a call and tell him to stop wasting your money.

Grayson Jennings

Lancaster