Kenneth ‘Pete’ Roy Dunman

Kenneth Pete Roy DunmanKenneth “Pete” Roy Dunman, 97 of Rice, went to his Heavenly home on April 13.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Margaret; children, Roy (Pam), Deborah (Philip), Susan (JR) and David (Iris); nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Elaine Dunman.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 12 – 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home followed by a graveside side service at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.

