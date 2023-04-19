Kenneth ‘Pete’ Roy Dunman Published 9:05 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Kenneth “Pete” Roy Dunman, 97 of Rice, went to his Heavenly home on April 13.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Margaret; children, Roy (Pam), Deborah (Philip), Susan (JR) and David (Iris); nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Elaine Dunman.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 12 – 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home followed by a graveside side service at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.