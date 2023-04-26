Kate Taylor Whorley Published 10:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Kate Taylor Whorley, 95 of Dillwyn, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 22. She was born April 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Charlie Lee and Minnie Branch Taylor.

Kate was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Whorley and her sister, Gracie Taylor Swan.

Kate is survived by her devoted nephew and his family, Billy, Brenda and Steve Swan, who she resided with for many years.

Kate was a devoted member of Woodland United Methodist Church and had a great love for its members. She served as treasurer from 1994 until 2017 and also served on many other committees in the church.

Kate worked as a typist in a printing office for many years. She also worked at Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation in both the Dillwyn and Farmville factories for almost 20 years.

Kate had a great faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m. in Woodland United Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, April 25, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.

In lieu of flowers, Kate requested memorial contributions be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, C/O Ruby Massie, 274 River Bend Lane, Buckingham, VA 23921.